Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting to celebrate Pathaan day on 25th January 2023. Despite low-key promotions, the film has generated a massive buzz. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham the action flick is a much-awaited film of the year. It is now wondered will Pathaan break the 2022 failure streak of YRF.

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films experienced a poor phase last year with a series of flop movies. The banner released some big-budget movies starring notable actors yet had an uphill task at the box office. The production house released 5 titles in 2022 but none managed to make a business and the pillars seemed to collapse. Pathaan is YRF's first movie in 2023 interestingly it is envisioned to lift up all failures and bring the production house back to its good days shining bright.

Right from , 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and released under the same banner struggled at the box office. All of these movies fall flat, however, the starrer could end the darkness and would bring a new ray of sunshine. We can say this by observing what numbers predict ahead of the release.

Highly-anticipated movie Pathaan has generated a massive buzz creating humongous excitement and hype around the film. The film is a comeback for Bollywood Badshah on the silver screen after four years which adds to enormous fanfare. A week ahead of the release Pathaan already went sold out in many regions as the advance booking started. Not just that the film has made a record-breaking advance booking collection overseas beating the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2.

Reportedly, in Germany, the actioner earned 150 thousand Euros (Rs 1.32 crore) with advance booking while Yash starrer KGF 2 made a total business of 144 thousand Euros (Rs 1.2 crore). In India, the movie is expected to open the box office with 30-35 crores on the release day. The film has foreseen a blockbuster already before its release.

Tracing the box office collection of Yash Raj Films' yesteryear outings Pathaan is way beyond their total earnings. The opening day collection of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was ₹0.06 crores and ₹0.35 crores for a total collection. Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is a sequel to the iconic 2005 film earned ₹2.60 crores on the first day and the lifetime collection is ₹12.50 crores. Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring earned ₹3.25 cr. on the first day and the lifetime collection counts ₹15.59 crores. Samrat Prithviraj featuring too didn’t perform well, it earned ₹10.70 cr. on its release date and ₹68.05 cr. as of the entire collection. ’s Shamshera was also a flop with ₹10.25 cr. and ₹42.48 cr. opening day and lifetime collection respectively.

The predicted opening day collection of SRK’s Pathaan is far more than the aforementioned films released last year under the YRF banner. The film is now expected to break the failure string of Yash Raj Films. It is ’s ambitious spy universe helmed by . The action flick is scheduled to hit theaters on 25th January 2023.