and starrer Jersey was slated to release on 14th April 2022. But, the movie was postponed by a week, and it will now hit the big screens on 22nd April 2022. Well, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been ruling the box office and the Hindi version of the film in seven days has collected more than Rs. 250 crore which is excellent. Now, Jersey is releasing tomorrow, so everyone wondering whether the Shahid Kapoor starrer will get affected by the storm of KGF 2 at the box office.

BollywoodLife spoke to Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi about Jersey vs KGF 2. When asked about the buzz of Jersey, he said, "It's pretty interesting. Movies that have come over the last few weeks and have done phenomenally well are action entertainers, so people who want to watch something different Jersey seems to be a great option for them. It's a movie that's carrying great reports and it's a remake of a hugely successful Telugu film by the same name and it is directed by the same director. So, there's a minimal scope of it going wrong. The music is spot on and this is Shahid Kapoor's film after the huge success of . It has a lot working for it. What we can't predict is that it's coming against a wave called KGF 2 and it will have to make its own space day by day. It may not open big, but it will continue to grow over the weekend because of the word of mouth and eventually score a respectable total."

Further asked if Jersey's opening will be affected by KGF 2, Rathi said, "Programming in cinema halls is done on the basis of the law of demand and supply, and KGF 2's numbers have been very respectable. So, it makes sense for exhibitors to continue playing KGF 2 in significant numbers of shows, and give Jersey the deserving programming that it deserves for the kind of demand that exists for the film."

Now, let’s wait and watch whether Jersey will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.