After witnessing a monstrous opening Diwali weekend at the box office, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has managed to remain super-strong at the domestic market. The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 91.59 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by today or tomorrow. With this Akshay Kumar will equal the record of Salman Khan of having 15 films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. While earlier Akshay Kumar has achieved this feat with films like Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2 Point 0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz, Salman Khan's films, which have entered the Rs 100 crore club includes, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bodyguard, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Race 3. Also Read - From Maine Pyar Kiya to Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 5 blockbuster movies where Salman Khan was not the first choice [view pics]
Interestingly, Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth is coming on November 26 and we are expecting it to hit the century at the box office as well and if that happens, Salman will again go ahead in the race. The film also stars Aayush Sharma in a lead role. Also Read - RRR: Did SS Rajamouli just leak a powerful dialogue from Jr NTR-Ram Charan's pan-India magnum opus?
Sooryavanshi, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's cop actioner passes the Monday test with flying colours
So, have you watched Sooryavanshi? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
