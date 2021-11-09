After witnessing a monstrous opening Diwali weekend at the box office, 's has managed to remain super-strong at the domestic market. The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 91.59 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by today or tomorrow. With this Akshay Kumar will equal the record of of having 15 films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. While earlier Akshay Kumar has achieved this feat with films like Housefull 2, , Holiday, , Housefull 3, , Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2 Point 0, , Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and , Salman Khan's films, which have entered the Rs 100 crore club includes, , Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3, , Ek Tha Tiger, , Jai Ho, , Ready, , , Bodyguard, and Race 3. Also Read - From Maine Pyar Kiya to Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 5 blockbuster movies where Salman Khan was not the first choice [view pics]

I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale,releasing in cinemas tomorrow ?#1DayToSooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/ZJKWHrCSNP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 4, 2021

Interestingly, Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth is coming on November 26 and we are expecting it to hit the century at the box office as well and if that happens, Salman will again go ahead in the race. The film also stars in a lead role.

Sooryavanshi, which is directed by , also features , Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . It's been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

