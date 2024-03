Yodha is the next big movie from Bollywood at the marquee. Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna bring forth an action drama that is high on stunts and patriotism. Sidharth Malhotra is playing the role of a suspended Army officer, Arun Katyal in the film. He later undertakes a daredevil rescue mission after a plane gets hijacked with innocent civilians on board. The trailer of the movie has got a terrific response from everyone. Sidharth Malhotra looks like he is tailormade for action films after this one. Also Read - Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra film takes over Times Square; anamorphic 3D outdoor hoarding leaves audience in wow

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sidharth Malhotra's billboard gets attention

Dharma Movies have put out a new huge billboard in the city of Mumbai. It is a smoking billboard. Netizens who have seen the billboard are saying that it looks marvellous. The makers also put out a couple of videos of Yodha to tell the public that advance bookings are happening. Also Read - Yodha: Disha Patani takes centre stage in new action-packed promo that ignites curiosity [Watch]

This is mind-blowing stuff ? Great marketing by @SidMalhotra @DharmaMovies and whole team as they installed a grand billboard in the city of dreams, Aamchi Mumbai ??❤️ Can't wait to watch #Yodha this Friday on big screen anymore ?✈️#SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/88jyG9koA0 — YODHA ✈️ (@Sidfanworld) March 13, 2024

This is mind-blowing stuff ? Great marketing by @SidMalhotra @DharmaMovies and whole team as they installed a grand billboard in the city of dreams, Aamchi Mumbai ??❤️ Can't wait to watch #Yodha this Friday on big screen anymore ?✈️#SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/88jyG9koA0 — YODHA ✈️ (@Sidfanworld) March 13, 2024

Yodha is produced by Dharma Movies. Fans are loving the off-screen camaraderie of Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The movie, Yodha sees Sidharth Malhotra as an Army man for the third time. Also Read - Yodha diva Disha Patani stuns in her new look; fans go gaga [View pics]