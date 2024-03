Yodha Box Office Collection : Yodha has been released and it has been receiving outstanding response in the theatres. The fans are going gaga over Sidharth Malhotra’s action avatar and are calling him the action hero of the new era. The audience is hailing Sidharth Malhotra’s master class performance and is comparing it with Shershaah. The fans are claiming Sid is the born to do action films as he is phenomenal in such roles.

As the film has been released today and has been receiving good word of mouth, BL spoke to a trade expert about the early prediction of Day 1, Rohit Jaiswal said,” Yodha will earn Rs 3.5 to 4 crore as there is Muharram started and hardly people will go in the evening to watch the film. The film has been receiving good word of mouth and no one has said it’s a bad film or a fantastic film. Sidharth Malhotra is the new age action hero in the current generation and in the future we might see him sticking to this genre.”

The trade expert further adds but we talk about box office figures, “ Shaitaan is doing exceptionally at the box office and there is other competition too, so we will have to wait to see how the film will survive".

Sidharth Malhotra has revived himself as an action hero and he personally loves this larger-than-life scale. The actor was compared with the angry young man Amitabh Bachchan by Rohit Shetty and indeed he is living up to these compliments. Yodha also stars Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani as the female leads.