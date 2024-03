Sidharth Malhotra is in his best form and Yodha is a classic example that he is the only action hero in the current generation who can bring the audience to the theatres. Yodha was released on Friday and earned 4.25 crore and the Saturday collection is higher than its first-day collection which is 6.01 crore. Yodha is called a slick action thriller and Sidharth Malhotra proves he is the bankable star when it comes to action. Sidharth Malhotra fans are raving about his action-hero avatar and indeed this genre suits him the best.

The #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer - applicable on Sat + Sun - has strengthened its position, translating into footfalls… #Yodha gathers momentum on Day 2, as biz grows by 41.41%… Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr. Total: ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The #BOGO offer is expected to… pic.twitter.com/vsiOS5ig3R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2024

Watch the exclusive video interview of Sidharth Malhotra

In an exclusive interview with BL Sidharth Malhotra too had admitted that he enjoys doing action and has no qualms about being stereotyped as an action hero. The actor in our interview mentioned that he had come to become a hero and is living his dream.

Yodha shines despite Shaitaan ruling the box office

Going by the numbers of Yodha two days collection, the film is expected to witness good numbers over the weekend. Ajay Devgn and Madhavan's Shaitaan too is doing phenomenal at the box office, while Bastar: The Naxal Story struggles to find the audience.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

#Yodha picks up on Saturday compared to Friday, collecting ₹ 6.01 Crs NBOC in India ?? Thanks to strong WOM and more growth assured today - Sunday.. Audience love @SidMalhotra 's stunts and hail the movie as a slick action thriller.. ? pic.twitter.com/IluLYlBrim — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 17, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra is slowly becoming the superstar in the action genre, and it all started with Shershaah and since then he is unstoppable.