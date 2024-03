On Friday, two movies very different movies were released in theatres, that are, Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story. Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. In this story, you will have a look at the Yodha box office collection day 3. The Dharma Productions film by debutante directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha is capturing the hearts of the audience. Yodha is a high-octane action thriller movie. It has shown amazing growth on Sunday.

Yodha box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra starrer inches closer to Rs 20 crore

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer is growing on the audience. The fast-paced action-thriller full of twists and turns has seen a super growth on Sunday. On day 1, Yodha movie collected Rs 4.25 crore. On Saturday, the business grew and Yodha's box office collection stood at Rs 6.01 crore. And on day 3, Yodha has minted Rs 7.25 crore. It has shown amazing growth on Sunday as far as nett box office collection is considered. Now, the total collection of Yodha stands at Rs 17.51 crore nett. Also Read - Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra film gets a good start; weekend to be better despite Shaitaan, Bastar: The Naxal Story

Yodha has shown positive growth on the weekend. It just shows that word of mouth is helping Yodha in pulling the crowd to theatres. Also, recently, we saw Sidharth visiting the theatre to surprise his fans watching Yodha. We all saw the outpour of love on the movie and the actor.

What is Yodha about?

Talking about the movie, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha movie talks about Arun Katyal who continues his father's military unit, Yodha Task Force. He and his team are accused of getting ahead more than necessary and letting it go to their head when a mission fails and one of the VIPs of India is killed in a highjack. This fractures Arun's career and also impacts his personal life with his wife, played by Raashii Khanna.

Disha Patani stands out in the movie and is a surprise package as we see the actor perform stunts in a saree. Sunny Hinduja plays the lead antagonist in the movie. Another fateful mission falls in Arun's lap. Will he manage to redeem himself and the Yodha Task Force again is what the whole cruz of the movie is.