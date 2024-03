Yodha starrer Sidharth Malhotra continues to stay strong on its first Monday at the box office. The film earned 2.25 crore on Monday which is the lowest collection so far, but still, it continues to have good growth despite a tough fight with Shaitaan. Yodha is being largely loved by fans despite Shaitaan's possession continues. Sidharth Malhotra is the new modern-age action hero and his sleek action is winning hearts how and hence the film is successfully running across the theatres and it has earned 19.76 crore in just four days.