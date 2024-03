Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Dishan Patani is this week's big Bollywood release. The action thriller helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film. Thanks to the power-packed trailer and creative marketing strategy, there is great buzz around Yodha. Sidharth and Raashii’s chemistry plus the mystery around Disha Patani’s character has also piqued the interest of the fans for the film. Now, all the eyes are on its box office numbers. The advance ticket booking has begun and Yodha is witnessing a good trend. So what’s the first day collection looks like for Yodha? Know what trade experts have to say. Also Read - Yodha Advance Bookings: Sidharth Malhotra's huge billboards grab attention, netizens say 'Just Wow'

Yodha box office day 1 prediction

Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar is optimistic about Yodha box office collection. He says, "It is a Dharma product and they are going all out in promoting the film. So the awareness level is good around Yodha and the trailer has also been appreciated. Sidharth and Disha have their fan following, so I am expecting a decent start for the film. I can't give a range because box office is very dynamic these days. I would be happy if the film opens in 7 crore plus range. If the film is appreciated, the target range is 7 crore plus and it can go up to 8, 9, 10 crore. If not, it can come down." He added that gauging by the first day collection, one can predict the first weekend box office numbers.

Yodha is clashing with Bastar: The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma. Plus, Ajay Devgn's movie Shaitaan that released on March 8 is still having a successful run at the box office. Trade expert Sumit Kadel believes that Shaitaan will continue to rule the box office as right now, people are more inclined towards Ajay Devgn's movie that also stars R Madhavan. Thus, it may have an impact on Yodha day 1 box office collection. But Yodha does have potential to go into double digit numbers with its first weekend collection number. Currently, Shaitaan has crossed Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection.

It remains to be seen how well Yodha performs at the box office. Like every other film, positive reviews and word-of-mouth is crucial for a healthy box office run.