Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film is winning hearts, and how. The film collected only 5.49 crore at the box office on day one of its release, but on the second day it saw a massive jump and minted 7.29 crore, which is huge, and now it is heading towards a massive 22 crore+ weekend collection! Bringing relief to exhibitors as audiences pour in their love, the film collected $7.29 million on Saturday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a different film and is termed a perfect family comedy entertainer. While the cracking chemistry between Vicky and Sara is fresh and fans are in love with them.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The *national… pic.twitter.com/NrDBAnJ7xi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke heading towards terrific 21 cr plus weekend…bringing relief to exhibitors ! Day 2 collection - 7.20cr nett. pic.twitter.com/NksGxjZkjb — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 4, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke heading towards a massive 22 cr+ weekend collection! Bringing in relief to exhibitors as audiences pour their love, the film collects 7.29 cr on Saturday.#VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan @jiostudios @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/oONMKOX4q5 — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) June 4, 2023

After a long time, the fans witnessed this family comedy drama, and the huge jump of 7.29 crore only proves that a good content film works every time, and Vicky is earning the title of bankable actor. While Sara is proving her mettle as an actor one film at a time. Talking about the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a new-age couple from a small town, and it hits you at the right place at the right time. Everything about the story is perfect; Kapil and Soumya are the real couple, who have their own individual issues that come out perfectly in the film and will make you fall in love with their imperfect yet perfect relationship.

Lately, the box office has been extremely unpredictable, as all good films have failed to become successes. After Pathaan, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, The Kerala Story, and now Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke is shinning at the box office, and indeed, it's a sigh of relief for the directors, producers, and even actors, as box office collection does matter to increase their demand in the market.