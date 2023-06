Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan paired for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. They have impressed the audience with their fresh chemistry and the audience is loving the family drama. The film started off well at the box office. Within three days of its screening, Laxman Utekar’s directorial is performing satisfactorily at the box office. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has ended the first weekend of its box office collection on a great note. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film sees a jump, heads for a massive Rs 22 crore weekend

On its opening day 2nd June 2023 when the film release it collected Rs 5.49 crore. It minted Rs 7.20 crore on the second day. Early estimates register that and starrer earned Rs 9.90 crore on its third day. Calculating the collection of all three days the movie has made a total business of Rs 22.59 crore. The film had a good start with the first weekend's box office collection.

As per reports Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is profited with its unique strategy. The film offered one plus one ticket selling discount to the audience. The offer was valid till Sunday and reportedly 31.28 per cent occupancy was observed on Sunday. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1â€æ National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3â€æ All eyes on the make-or-break Monâ€æ Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a family drama set in the small town of Indore. The film revolves around a couple adjusting in their joint family willing to buy a new house. Failing to book a high-end flat in a posh building they larns about the government housing scheme. They try their luck to win a housing lottery but deals with all the hurdles that comes their is a fun watch. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan headline the movie as Kapil and Somya. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie that received mixed reviews was released in theaters on 2nd June 2023.