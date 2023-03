Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami was released in theatres yesterday. The movie has been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Nandita Das film is all about the lower-middle-class man who works at a food delivery company when his job as a floor manager is lost. He struggles to make ends meet while managing a family of 5 which consists of his wife, two kids and a mother. Shahana Goswami plays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in the Zwigato. Well, the first day is done and dusted and it's time we have a look at the Zwigato box office for day 1.

Zwigato Day 1 Box Office: Kapil Sharma starrer has a decent opening

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer has minted Rs 43 lakh nett on day 1 of its release. It's a slow but steady start for Zwigato on day 1. The movie has had a limited and targeted release of 409 screens only. And despite the release of Rani Mukerji starrer family drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato has managed to do a decent business. Zwigato has got much critical acclaim. The buzz is just growing and the makers are hoping the business builds momentum as well. As it is, Saturday is already witnessing a 25% jump in business than Friday.

Check Kapil Sharma's post on a song video from Zwigato here:

Zwigato gets Kapil 9 movie offers

Certainly, Kapil Sharma is shining in Zwigato. The comedian is seen in a very different role than usual and he manages to effectively portray the frustrations and helplessness of a lower-working-class individual. In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma revealed that he was offered no less than 9 films after the trailer of Zwigato was released online. Now, imagine the kind of work Kapil Sharma has done in the movie. Zwigato is not the typical hero vs villain movie at all. The director Nandita Das was also all praise for Kapil. She called him a natural star.