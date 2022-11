Abdu Rozik was born on September 23, 2003. His real name is Saviriqul Muhammadroziqi. His birthplace is in Tajikistan. He also has his own YouTube channel named Abdu Rozik channel and the sun sign

Abdu Rozik was born on September 23, 2003. His real name is Saviriqul Muhammadroziqi. His birthplace is in Tajikistan. He also has his own YouTube channel named Abdu Rozik channel and the sun sign of the singer is Virgo. He is the world's smallest singer who follows the Islam religion. Abdu has Dwarfism but it does not dampen his spirit. He was the first confirmed contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 house and reportedly shall also be seen in Salman Khan's next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abdu is known for singing Tajik rap songs and has just completed schooling till class 10