Afrah Sayed, born on April 24, 2000, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an emerging Indian actress and model. She completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary School in Colaba, Mumbai, and later attended Kishinchand Chellaram College. During her college years, she participated in various contests, impressing judges with her stage presence and even becoming the second runner-up in the Oppo Bombay Times Fresh Face 2017 at her college level. Afrah's career began with modeling assignments and commercials for popular brands like Clean & Clear, Shoppers Stop, Cadbury 5Star, and Vicco. In 2019, she was featured in a commercial for Enrich Salons. Her acting debut came in 2022 with a small role in the Hindi-language adventure drama film "Uunchai." She gained recognition for her role as Nitya in the Netflix crime drama series "Rana Naidu" (2023). Afrah's interests include traveling, listening to music, and exploring different cuisines. Her promising talent and diverse skills make her a notable figure in the Indian entertainment industry.