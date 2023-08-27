Ajit Kelkar is a versatile Indian actor known for his contributions to both Bollywood and Marathi cinema. With a career spanning various roles, he has appeared in films such as "Poochho Mere Dil Se" (2004), "Tumhari Sulu" (2017), and "City of Dreams" (2019). In addition to his film work, Kelkar is also a theater artist and has acted in numerous TV commercials. His other notable film work includes "Bombay Boys," "Nayak," and "Bedhund." Beyond his acting prowess, Ajit Kelkar is an economics professor and has a passion for producing plays, all of which have been successful. He has acted in over 30 TV commercials and has a strong connection to theater, even after retiring from the industry. His love for theater continues to resonate, reflecting his dedication to the craft.