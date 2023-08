Alyy Khan is an Indian actor who has appeared in films, television, and theater. He was born in Mumbai, India, in 1983. Khan made his film debut in the 2005 film "Kalyug". He has since appeared in films such as "Race" (2008), "Housefull" (2010), and "Jab Harry Met Sejal" (2017). Khan has also starred in several television series, including "Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se" (2019-2020) and "Qubool Hai" (2012-2015). In addition to his work in film and television, Khan has also appeared in several stage productions. He is a trained Kathak dancer and has performed in several dance productions. Khan is a versatile actor who is known for his good looks and his ability to portray a variety of characters. He is a rising star in the Indian film industry and is sure to have a successful career.