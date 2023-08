Angira Dhar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films and television. She made her acting debut in the 2014 television series "Girlfriend". She then appeared in the films "Khoobsurat" (2014), "Angrezi Medium" (2020), and "Bachchan Pandey" (2022). Dhar was born in Mumbai, India, in 1989. She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi. After graduating, she worked as a fashion designer before pursuing a career in acting. Dhar's breakthrough role came in the 2014 television series "Girlfriend". She played the role of Avni, a young woman who is trying to find her place in the world. The series was a critical and commercial success, and Dhar's performance was praised. Dhar has since appeared in several films, including "Khoobsurat" (2014), "Angrezi Medium" (2020), and "Bachchan Pandey" (2022). She has also starred in the web series "Little Things" (2016-2019) and "Panchayat" (2020-present). Dhar is a versatile actress who is known for her charming and relatable performances. She is one of the most promising young actresses in India, and her career is sure to continue to blossom in the years to come.