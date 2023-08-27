Arjumman Mughal is an Indian actress and model who was born in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, India on January 1, 1990. She began her career as a model, appearing in over 500 advertisements. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the Tamil film Pazhaniappa Kalloori. She then made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Ya Rab. Mughal has since appeared in a number of other films, including 3 Shyaane (2015), O Pushpa I Hate Tears (2020), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 (2020). She has also starred in several television shows, including Qubool Hai (2012-2014) and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (2015). Mughal is a versatile actress who is known for her range of talents. She is equally adept at playing comedic and dramatic roles. She is also a talented dancer and singer. In 2012, Mughal was awarded the International Women's Achievement Award for her work as a model and actress. She is also a recipient of the Ashwamedh Award for Best Performance for her role in the film Ya Rab. Mughal is a rising star in the Indian film industry. She is sure to continue to entertain audiences with her talent and charisma for many years to come.