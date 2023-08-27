Beena Banerjee (born 19 February 1943) is an Indian actress who has worked in Bengali and Hindi films and television. She is the daughter of the late actor Pradeep Kumar. She made her film debut in 1977 with the Hindi film Doosra Aadmi. She has since appeared in over 200 films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1980), Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Ayaash (1982), Khuda Gawah (1993), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), Lajja (2001), and Viruddh (2002). In addition to her film work, Banerjee has also appeared in several television series, including Parivartan (1990), Ankahee (1999), Saahil (2000), Katha Sagar (2001), and Uttaran (2008-2015). She is known for her versatile acting skills and has portrayed a wide range of characters, from mothers to villains. Banerjee is a recipient of several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in 2002. Banerjee is married to Ajoy Biswas, an actor and film director. They have a son, Siddharth Banerjee, who is also an actor.