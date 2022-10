Having Appeared In Over A 100 Movies In A Career Spanning 3 Decades And Still Going Strong, Chunky Panday Has Witnessed Unparalleled Highs And Unimaginable Lows From Delivering Six Hits A The Start

Having Appeared In Over A 100 Movies In A Career Spanning 3 Decades And Still Going Strong, Chunky Panday Has Witnessed Unparalleled Highs And Unimaginable Lows From Delivering Six Hits A The Start Of His Career In Bollywood To Not Having Any Films In His Kitty In The Mid-90 To Reinventing Himself In Nepali Cinema And Then Beginning A Successful Second Innings In Bollywood As A Popular Supporting, Character Actor – The Actor Has Truly Seen It All.