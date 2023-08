Gopi Desai is a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, known for her work as an actress, director, and writer. Born on December 31, 1969, she has made significant contributions to both cinema and television. Gopi's career began as an actress, but she soon expanded her horizons by directing and writing for films, TV shows, and plays. She has written over 60 plays and directed more than 30 movies, earning recognition at both national and international levels. Her accolades include two international awards for "Bas Yaari Rakho," a Filmfare award for the documentary "Manzar," and a National Film Award for the children's film "Mujhse Dosti Karogi." Gopi's television appearances include roles in popular serials like "Saath Nibhana Saathiya." Her marriage to Nimesh Bhai, with whom she worked, ended after 20 years due to misunderstandings. Gopi's passion for writing and her versatile acting skills have made her a respected figure in the industry.