Husn Banu was an Indian actress who worked in Hindi cinema from the 1930s to the 1970s. She was born in Singapore as Roshan Ara, and her early career was as a stunt actress, following in the footsteps of her mother, Sharifa Bai. She eventually transitioned to supporting roles, and her career spanned over 40 years. Husn Banu was known for her beauty and her versatility. She could play a variety of roles, from glamorous leading ladies to strong-willed mothers. She was also a skilled dancer and singer. Some of her most notable films include Hind Kesari (1935), Gunga Jumna (1961), and Amar (1954). Husn Banu retired from acting in the early 1970s, and she died in 1977 at the age of 58. She is remembered as one of the most popular and versatile actresses of her era.