Ishita Arun, born in 1987, is a multifaceted Indian artist known for her work as a VJ, actress, model, dancer, and singer. She began her career at the age of three, appearing in a Vicks Vaporab advertisement. Educated at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, she is the daughter of popular singer Ila Arun. Ishita's talents were evident early on, participating in children's theatre workshops and learning Kathak professionally. She debuted in the music album "Bijuria" by Sonu Nigam and made her acting debut in the Tamil film "Snegithiye." In 2006, she hosted the television show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu" and participated in the reality show "Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl" in 2010. Ishita also portrayed eminent classical singer Alla Jillai Bai in a documentary. In 2011, she founded her space designing company, 'D se dijhaeen,' and is married to musician Dhruv Ghanekar. Her charming personality and diverse talents have made her a beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry.