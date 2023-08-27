Ivan Rodrigues is an Indian film and theatre actor based in Mumbai. He was born on 23 November 1968 in Mumbai to Robert and Nancy Rodrigues. He made his debut in professional theatre with the musical Godspell directed by Joel Furtado and staged by St. Michael's Parish, Mahim. He completed his SSC from St. Michael's High School, Mahim in 1984 standing second in his school. He graduated in Commerce from Sydenham College in 1989 and then did his MBA in Marketing from S.P. Jain in 1991. Rodrigues has acted in over 50 films and television shows, including Satyagraha, Shamitabh, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dear Zindagi, Commando 2, MOM, Jagga Jasoos, Hichki, Love Per Square Foot, Bioscopewala, GOLD, URI: The Surgical Strike, Noblemen, and Upstarts. He has also appeared in the web series The Family Man, Made In Heaven, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, It Happened In Calcutta, Broken but Beautiful, The Verdict: State v/s Nanavati, The Final Call, Abhay, Medically Yours, What The Folks, Official CEOgiri, Minus One, Brochara, What's Your Status, and Better Life Foundation.