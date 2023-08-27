Jiten Mukhi, born on 23rd May 1963 in Navi Mumbai, India, is a distinguished actor in the Indian television and film industry. His journey in the acting world began with a small role in the feature film "Hijack" in 2008. This marked the start of a successful career that saw him starring in a variety of films and TV serials. Mukhi is best known for his performances in "Katti Batti" (2015), a romantic comedy film, and "Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive" (2016), a satirical comedy. He also played significant roles in "Poster Boys" (2017), "Hichki" (2018), "Pagalpanti" (2019), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020). In 2022, he appeared in "Runway 34" and the TV serial "Faltu". Other notable films include "Mummy Punjabi: Superman Ki Bhi Maa!!" (2011) and "Kabaddi" (2018), a Hindi sports drama directed by S.P. Nimbawat. Mukhi's personal life is as fulfilling as his professional one, being happily married to Minal Mukhi. His remarkable performances and dedication to his craft have earned him a special place in the Indian entertainment industry.