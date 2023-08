Karan Nath is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi films and television. He was born in Delhi in 1963 and made his film debut in 1989 with the movie "Aashiqui." He has since appeared in over 50 films, including "Raja Hindustani," "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa," and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam." Nath is also a popular television actor and has starred in several successful shows, including "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki," "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," and "Naagin." He is known for his versatility and has played a variety of roles, from romantic leads to villains. Nath is a recipient of several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his performance in the movie "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa." He is also a popular social media personality and has over 2 million followers on Twitter. In addition to his acting career, Nath is also a businessman and owns a production company. He is married to actress Tanuja and they have two children.