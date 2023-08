Karim Hajee, born on July 6, 1968, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is a talented actor known for his work in both Bollywood films and television. He began his acting career in 1989 with the film 'Goonj,' playing the role of Luv. Over the years, he has appeared in various roles, including a part in Aamir Khan's 'PK' as a Christian Holy Man in 2014. Hajee has also been featured in TV movies and short films like 'Shaadi Vaadi And All That,' 'The Girl in Me,' and 'Until Midnight.' Standing at 5'7" and weighing approximately 70 kg, his physical appearance is complemented by his brown eyes and salt & pepper hair. A graduate of St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Mumbai, Hajee is married to Shefali Hajee since May 22, 1995. His hobbies include dancing, and he continues to be a respected figure in the Indian entertainment industry.