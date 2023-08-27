Karishma Sawant is an emerging Indian television actress, best known for her lead role as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain," where she stars alongside Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra. Born on July 3, 1997, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, she has been active in the entertainment industry since 2021. Before her acting career, Karishma worked as a Stewardess at Spicejet Ltd. She holds a graduate degree, and her hobbies include travel, dance, and shopping. Known for her humble nature, Karishma often helps children in any way she can and is a big foodie with a love for Kheer, Pav Bhaji, and Pizza. Her physical stats include a height of 5'5" and a weight of 56 kg. Karishma's estimated net worth ranges between INR 50-100 lakhs, and she remains single as of the information available. Her journey from a stewardess to a leading television actress showcases her talent and determination in the industry.