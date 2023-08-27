Maya Alagh is an Indian television and film actress. She was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. She made her television debut with the mystery-drama Chhoti Badi Baatein in 1986. She has since appeared in several other television serials, including Phool, Chandra Mukhi, and Aaina. She has also starred in films such as Yalgaar, LOC: Kargil, and Talaash: The Hunt Begins. Alagh is married to Sunil Alagh, who is a former managing director and CEO of Britannia Industries. They have two daughters, Anjori and Sawari. Alagh is known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. She is also a popular face in the Indian advertising industry and has appeared in several commercials. Alagh is a talented actress with a long and successful career. She is sure to continue to entertain audiences for many years to come.