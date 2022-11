MC Stan is a part of the underground rapper community of Mumbai. Bigg Boss 16 is his big reality show. He is known for doing mumble rap. MC Stan's two albums Insaan and Tadipaar made him a hit. He

MC Stan is a part of the underground rapper community of Mumbai. Bigg Boss 16 is his big reality show. He is known for doing mumble rap. MC Stan's two albums Insaan and Tadipaar made him a hit. He is from Pune, and his real name is Altaf Shaikh. He became famous after he dissed Emiway Bantai in a rap battle. Earlier in 2022, his alleged ex Auzma Shaikh had filed a case on him for assault and intimidation. MC Stan's lawyers had dismissed the case. On the show, he is making news for his high end wardrobe and diamond jewellery.