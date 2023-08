Om Shivpuri, a renowned Indian actor, was born on July 14, 1938, in Patiala, Punjab. He embarked on his acting career with the National School of Drama in New Delhi and made his film debut in 1971

Om Shivpuri, a renowned Indian actor, was born on July 14, 1938, in Patiala, Punjab. He embarked on his acting career with the National School of Drama in New Delhi and made his film debut in 1971 with "Ashadh Ka Ek Din." Shivpuri's career flourished, and he went on to act in over 175 Hindi films, including notable works like "Koshish" (1972), "Namak Haraam" (1973), "Sholay" (1975), and "Don" (1978). Alongside his wife, Sudha Shivpuri, he founded Dishantar, a pioneering theatre group in Delhi, contributing significantly to Indian theatre. His directorial works in theatre were also highly acclaimed. Sadly, Om Shivpuri's life was cut short when he passed away from a heart attack on October 15, 1990. His contributions to Indian cinema and theatre continue to be celebrated and remembered.