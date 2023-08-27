Poonam Joshi is an Indian television actress who is known for her roles in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kahiin to Hoga, and Bhabhi. She was born on October 23, 1980, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She graduated in History from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra. She is a trained Kathak dancer. Joshi made her television debut in 2000 with the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She went on to star in several other popular shows, including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kahiin to Hoga, and Bhabhi. She has also appeared in a few films, including the 2009 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. In addition to her acting career, Joshi is also a chef and an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the Gozoicecreams brand, which sells artisanal ice cream. She is also a women's rights activist and the founder of the Indian Ladies in UK community group. Joshi is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of roles. She is known for her strong performances and her ability to bring characters to life. She is also a talented dancer and a successful entrepreneur. Joshi is a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry and her career is sure to continue to grow in the years to come.