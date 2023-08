Pranali Rathod is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She was born on October 15, 1996, in Maharashtra. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the show Pyaar Pehli Baar. She then went on to star in the shows Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki and Barrister Babu. In 2021, she joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she plays the role of Akshara Goenka. Rathod has won several awards for her work, including the 22nd Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress (Popular) and the Indian Telly Awards for Best Actress in a Lead Role. She is also a popular social media influencer, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. In addition to her acting career, Rathod is also a model and has appeared in several commercials. She is a graduate of the R. D. National & W. A. Science College in Mumbai. Rathod is a talented actress who is quickly rising through the ranks of the Hindi television industry. She is sure to have a long and successful career ahead of her.