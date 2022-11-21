Manasvi Vashisht who worked with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Imlie has lashed out at the actress being tagged as obsessed over Shalin Bhanot. She also slammed Tina Datta for playing dirty.
From Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022, Drishyam 2 Box Office to Govinda Naam Mera trailer, Hrithik Roshan clarifying reports of moving in with Saba Azad and more, here's a look at who and what made news in the Entertainment world.
Last week Archana Gautam was brought back in Bigg Boss 16 and Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were happy with her being back. Archana who won a lot of hearts is currently getting flak from Priyankit fans.
Suga has grabbed attention for his Instagram stories. ARMY believes Suga has a pet black cat! Here's a look at awwdorable pets of other Bangtan Boys aka BTS.
Gautam Singh Vig was eliminated in Bigg Boss 16 tonight. Let's have a look at more shocking eliminations of Bigg Boss ever.
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig hits out at Shalin Bhanot for Sumbul Touqeer being schooled on national TV; says he is elder to her by 20 years and should take the lead in maintaining her respect
BTS member Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 tonight at the opening ceremony. Jungkook performed his World Cup song Dreamers alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi. Check out the reactions of ARMYs here:
From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt aka Virat to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi and more, let's check out the list of celebs who get a lot of hate online because of their reel characters.
FIFA World Cup 2022 is going to commence tonight. There is palpable excitement in the air. Here's a list of celebs who are going to perform at the FIFA World Cup.
Do you miss our forever favourite reigning beauties from the TV world such as Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more? We sure do.