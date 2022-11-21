Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is an Indian actress who is best known for her role in Udaariyaan. She was born on 13th August 1996 and is fondly known as Pari. She played Tejo and became a household nam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is an Indian actress who is best known for her role in Udaariyaan. She was born on 13th August 1996 and is fondly known as Pari. She played Tejo and became a household name. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been a part of TV shows such as Gatbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein. She is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka is the daughter of the respected ARMY captain. Her father Mahavir Singh Chahar is an honorary captain. Priyanka has also appeared in various regional movies and music videos. Priyanka was associated with modelling and fashion industry before venturing into acting.