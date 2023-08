R.D. Burman, also known as Rahul Dev Burman, was one of India's most influential music composers. Born on June 27, 1939, in Kolkata, he was the son of the renowned composer Sachin Dev Burman. R.D. Burman's music career began at the tender age of 9, and he quickly became a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. Known for his innovative and eclectic style, Burman's compositions blended Eastern and Western musical traditions, incorporating elements of classical, jazz, and rock. He composed music for over 300 films, creating some of the most memorable and timeless melodies in Indian cinema. Burman's collaborations with singers like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, as well as lyricists like Gulzar, led to numerous hit songs. His impact on Indian music continues to be felt, and his legacy as a pioneering composer endures. R.D. Burman passed away on January 4, 1994, but his music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.