Rajan Shahi is an Indian television director and producer. He is the founder of Director's Kut Productions, which has produced some of the most popular and successful television shows in India, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Chanda Chupa Badal Mein.

Shahi began his career as an assistant director in 1993. He made his directorial debut in 1999 with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He went on to direct several other successful series, including Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kareena Kareena, and Rishte.

In 2007, Shahi founded Director's Kut Productions. His first production as a producer was Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, which was a huge success. He has since produced several other successful shows, including Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Chand Chupa Badal Mein.

Shahi is one of the most respected and successful producers in the Indian television industry. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the ITA Award for Best Serial - Popular, the Indian Telly Award for Best Drama Series, and the ITA Award for Desh Ka Dhaaravahik - Best Serial.

Shahi is married and has one daughter. He is known for his work ethic and his commitment to quality. He is a pioneer in the Indian television industry, and his work has helped to shape the landscape of Indian television.