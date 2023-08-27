Sachin Dev Burman, commonly known as S.D. Burman, was one of India's most celebrated music composers. Born on October 1, 1906, in Comilla, British India (now in Bangladesh), he hailed from a royal family. Burman's music was deeply influenced by folk and classical traditions, and he had a unique ability to blend these elements with contemporary sounds. He began his career in Bengali films but later moved to Bollywood, where he composed music for over 100 films. Some of his most famous works include the soundtracks for "Guide," "Aradhana," and "Jewel Thief." His compositions were known for their melodious tunes and soul-stirring lyrics. S.D. Burman's legacy continues through his son, R.D. Burman, who also became a renowned music director. S.D. Burman's contribution to Indian cinema earned him several awards and honors, and his music continues to be cherished by fans across generations. He passed away on October 31, 1975, leaving behind an indelible mark on Indian music.