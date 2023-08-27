Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Bigg Boss 17: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Shailesh Lodha and Monika Bhadoriya have reportedly been approached to be a part of Salman Khan show. Check out interesting details about the other contestants.
Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, is unhappy with the constant judgements surrounding her son-in-law. Take a look at the times when the Kapoor lad was called a 'misfit' husband by the actress' fans.
Here's a list of movies that will give you goosebumps and make you think twice about watching them alone. Watch the video to know more.
Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on ISRO scientists for proudly promoting Indian culture days after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon.
Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and others will release on September 7 and Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will make it to the theatres on September 28.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make heads turn as they were spotted in step out for a lunch date after refuting their breakup rumours. Netizens troll the couple for creating unnecessary hype around them.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor end all breakup rumours with a lunch date. But netizens on Reddit have no chill as they dig up evidences trying to link Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila. The gossip on the platform gets wilder by the hour
Shah Rukh Khan has a busy schedule ahead. Not just Jawan and Dunki, he has a plan in place to ensure that he keeps ruling the box office in coming years.
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's breakup rumours are going wild again. From friends to lovers, unveiling their beautiful journey. Watch video.
Devara: A trade expert has said that the VFX of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie is around Rs 150 crores. A look at the VFX details of some films with huge budgets in the past
Enroll for our free updates