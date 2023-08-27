Sanjay Dadhich, born on August 19, 1982, in Losal, Sikar District, Rajasthan, is a talented stage artist and actor in India. Growing up in a middle-class family, he faced initial resistance from his parents when choosing theatre as a profession. His passion for acting began with local Ram Leela performances during his school days, but his theatre career truly took off with his first play in 2004 at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. Over the years, Dadhich has performed in over 20 plays and appeared in 10 movies, including a French production. Some of his notable works include the plays "Sir Sir Sarla" and "Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesha," and films like "Taaren Zameen Par" and "M. S. Dhoni – the Untold Story." Recently, he has also ventured into writing short plays, showcasing his multifaceted talent. His journey from a shy and introverted boy to a respected actor is an inspiring tale of determination and love for the craft.