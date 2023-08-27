Sanjeev Siddharth is an Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi films, television shows, and plays. He is best known for his role as Idris in the 2000 action thriller film Mission Kashmir. Siddharth was born in Mumbai, India, in 1969. He made his acting debut in the 1995 film Mela. He has since appeared in films such as Nayak: The Real Hero (2001), Zor (2002), and Deewane (2002). Siddharth has also appeared in television shows such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (2000-2008) and Kahiin To Hoga (2003-2005). He is a versatile actor who is known for his intense performances. Siddharth's role as Idris in Mission Kashmir was one of his most memorable roles. Idris is a Kashmiri militant who is forced to choose between his loyalty to his people and his love for a Hindu woman. Siddharth's performance was praised by critics and audiences alike. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. Siddharth is a talented actor who has had a successful career in Hindi cinema. He is known for his intense performances and his versatility. He is a respected actor who is sure to continue to entertain audiences for many years to come.