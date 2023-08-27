Shah Rule is a British rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer of Indian origin. He was born in Hong Kong and raised in Moscow, Russia. He moved to London in 2009 to pursue his music career. Shah Rule's music is a mix of hip hop, R&B, pop, and electronic. He is known for his eclectic sound and his catchy melodies. He has released two albums, Visualise Greatness (2015) and The Shah Rule (2017). He has also collaborated with artists such as NaamLesss, Swami Baracus, and Paulaa. Shah Rule has received airplay from BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra. His single "Nomad" reached number 1 on the BBC Asian Networks Download Chart. He has also been featured in magazines such as Complex and The Fader. Shah Rule is a rising star in the British music scene. He is known for his unique sound and his ability to connect with his audience. He is sure to continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.