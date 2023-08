Sharvari Wagh is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in 1997. She began her career as an assistant director in 2015, working on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Bajirao Mastani. In 2020, she made her acting debut with the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, opposite Sunny Kaushal. She then made her film debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her performance in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Wagh is the granddaughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi. She is also a trained classical dancer and has a black belt in karate. She is fluent in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Wagh is a rising star in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her beauty, her talent, and her versatility. She is also a strong advocate for women's empowerment.