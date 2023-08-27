Sherrin Varghese is an Indian singer-songwriter who has been active in the music industry since 2010. She is known for her soulful vocals and her ability to blend Indian classical music with Western influences. Varghese has released two albums, "The Journey" (2012) and "The Awakening" (2016), and has toured extensively throughout India and abroad. She has also collaborated with several other artists, including AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, and Benny Dayal. Varghese was born in Mumbai, India, and began her musical training at a young age. She studied classical Indian music and Western classical music, and also learned to play the guitar and piano. After graduating from college, Varghese moved to New York City to pursue a career in music. She released her debut album, "The Journey," in 2012, and it was a critical and commercial success. Her second album, "The Awakening," was released in 2016, and it further solidified her reputation as a talented singer-songwriter. Varghese is a versatile artist who is able to blend different musical styles. She is also a gifted songwriter, and her lyrics are often personal and introspective. Varghese is a rising star in the Indian music industry, and she is sure to continue to release acclaimed music in the years to come.