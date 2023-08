Shivkumar Subramaniam was an Indian actor and screenwriter who was known for his work in Hindi cinema and television. He was born in Mumbai on December 23, 1959, and studied English literature at St. Xavier's College. After graduating, he began his career in theater, and went on to write and act in several plays. Subramaniam made his film debut in 1989 with the critically acclaimed film Parinda, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Story. He went on to appear in a number of other films, including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Kaminey, and 2 States. He also starred in the television serial Mukti Bandhan, for which he won the ITA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. Subramaniam was a versatile actor who was known for his range of roles. He could play both comedic and dramatic characters, and was equally adept at playing villains and heroes. He was also a gifted screenwriter, and his work helped to shape the Hindi film industry. Subramaniam died on April 10, 2022, at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife and two children.