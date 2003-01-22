Shruti Bhist is an Indian film and television actress. She was born on January 22, 2003 in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India. She made her acting debut in the 2011 television series Hitler Didi as Indu. She then went on to play Ira in Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi and Saloni in Baal Veer. In 2019, she appeared in the web series The Family Man as Mahima. Shruti is a talented actress who has shown great promise in her young career. She is known for her natural acting skills and her ability to bring characters to life. She is also a good singer and dancer. Shruti is a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry. She is sure to have a long and successful career. Shruti is currently 20 years old. She is a graduate of St. Lawrence High School in Pauri Garhwal. She is passionate about acting and hopes to continue her career in the entertainment industry.