Tanya Abrol is an Indian actress who is known for her work in films and television. She was born in Abohar, Punjab, India on January 8, 1986. She made her acting debut in the 2007 film Chak De! India, in which she played the role of Balbir Kaur. She has since appeared in several other films, including Love Yoou Soniye (2013), Let's Go! India (2007), and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). Abrol has also had a successful career in television. She has starred in several popular shows, including Palampur Express (2009), Best of Luck Nikki (2013), and Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2014). She is also a skilled athlete and has represented India at the national level in judo. Abrol is a versatile actress who is known for her strong performances. She is also a talented dancer and singer. She is one of the most promising young actresses in India today and her future looks bright.