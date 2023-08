Tejaswini Lonari is an Indian actress who works predominantly in Marathi films and television shows. She made her film debut with No Problem (2011) and her television debut with Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur (2012). She has since appeared in films such as Guldasta (2011), Saam Daam Dand Bhed (2014), Wanted Bayko No. 1 (2015), and Bernie (2016). In 2022, she appeared as a contestant in the show Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. However, she had to quit the show midway due to an injury. Tejaswini is a versatile actress who is known for her strong performances. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and has performed in several dance recitals. She is a rising star in the Marathi film and television industry and is sure to achieve great success in the years to come.