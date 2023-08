Urfi Javed is an Indian television actress and internet personality. She was born on October 15, 1997, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She did her schooling from City Montessori School, Lucknow, and graduated from Amity University, Lucknow in mass communication. Javed began her career with roles in soap operas, including "Meri Durga", "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania", and "Pyar Tune Kya Kiya". She rose to fame in 2021 after appearing on Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Javed is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. She often posts photos of her outfits on Instagram, where she has over 2.5 million followers. Her fashion choices have often been controversial, and she has been criticized for her revealing outfits. However, Javed has said that she is not afraid to express herself through her fashion. She has said that she wants to inspire other women to be confident and to dress however they want.