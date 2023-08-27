Vijay Vikram Singh is an Indian actor and voice-over artist. He is best known as the narrator of the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss. He has also starred in several films and television series, including The Family Man, Mirzapur 2, and Breathe 2. Singh was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, in 1977. He graduated from Banaras Hindu University with an MBA in international business. After working as a business development manager for an MNC, he decided to pursue a career in voice-over. He started voicing for small projects and then in 2007, he left his corporate job to pursue voice-over as a full-time profession. Singh's voice-over work includes the Indian reality television shows Bigg Boss, Dance India Dance, and Indian Idol. He has also voiced for several commercials and ad films. In 2019, he made his acting debut with the web series The Family Man. He has since starred in several other web series, including Mirzapur 2 and Breathe 2. Singh is a versatile actor and voice-over artist. He has a deep, resonant voice that is well-suited for both narration and acting. He is also a talented actor who is able to bring characters to life. In addition to his work in film and television, Singh is also a stage actor. He has performed in several plays, including Alexander vs Chanakya.