Yashodhan Bal is an Indian actor who has appeared in a number of Hindi films and television shows. He is best known for his roles in the films "Kahaani" (2012), "Queen" (2014), and "Pink" (2016). Bal was born in Mumbai, India, in 1978. He studied acting at the National School of Drama in Delhi. After graduating, he began his acting career in theater. He made his film debut in the 2007 film "Acid Factory". Bal has since appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films, including "Kahaani", "Queen", and "Pink". He has also starred in the television series "24" and "Sacred Games". Bal is a versatile actor who is able to play a wide range of characters. He is known for his intense performances and his ability to bring complex characters to life. He is also a talented dancer and singer. Bal is a rising star in the Indian film industry. He is sure to continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.