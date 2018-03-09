Janhvi Kapoor resumed shooting for Dhadak with an extremely dramatic scene - read exclusive details

Janhvi Kapoor has resumed shooting for Dhadak just 13 days after her mother, Sridevi's sudden demise. The first pictures of the debutante actress from the sets took the internet by storm. While you might be thinking that she would be quite distracted after such a tragedy, and would not be able to deliver her best during such a time, you are totally wrong! In fact, even though she looked lost in the first picture from the sets, let us tell you that the star kid is determined not to let anything affect her work. Her first day back on the sets was really good. In fact, she resumed Dhadak with a very intense and dramatic scene and as always we have all the details. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt will win your heart

A source close to the project revealed to us exclusively, "Janhvi was very focused and nothing distracted her on the sets. The first scene she shot yesterday (March 08) was really intense and dramatic, but she nailed it in one go. In fact, everyone was so impressed with her act and her focus that they cheered for Janhvi as soon as she completed the shot." Ain't that great to hear? Like Sridevi, the star kid also doesn't want her film to get delayed. She is very dedicated to her work and hence, she is back on the sets and is delivering takes after takes with full conviction. We are sure Sridevi must be so proud of her right now!

For the uninitiated, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat. The story about a guy and girl of different castes and social strata, also stars Ishaan Khatter. The heart wrenching story of their struggle to get married will surely connect with a lot of people.